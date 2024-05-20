Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii Army National Guard Hosts Philippine Air Force for Rotary Wing Aviation Exchange Under State Partnership Program

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    Members of Hawaii Army National Guard C Company, 1st Battalion, 183rd Aviation Regiment, and the Philippine Air Force 205th Tactical Helicopter Wing conduct UH-60 Black Hawk water bucket training May 21, 2024, at Makua Valley, Hawaii. The allied militaries participated in a weeklong Rotary Wing Aviation Maintenance and Standardization Subject Matter Expert Exchange as part of the Hawaii National Guard’s State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard video by MSgt (ret) Andrew Lee Jackson)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 17:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924943
    VIRIN: 240522-Z-IX631-1187
    Filename: DOD_110332636
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii Army National Guard Hosts Philippine Air Force for Rotary Wing Aviation Exchange Under State Partnership Program, by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

