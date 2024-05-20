Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beale Auto Expo Reel (no music)

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    A reel made from the Beale Auto Expo for Beale Air Force Base's social media. Intended to be played over "Comin in Hot" by Andy Mineo and Lecrae through Instagram music. Beale Air Force Base held it's first Auto Expo May 18, 2024. Almost 500 vehicles were showcased alongside air craft, including the 99th Reconnaissance Squadron's iconic U-2 Dragon-Lady and the 1st Reconnaissance Squadron's T-38 Talon. The 940th Air Refueling Squadron also showcased their KC-135 Stratotanker. Over 8000 people from the local community and abroad were welcomed by the 9th Reconnaissance Wing demonstrating Beale's close relationship with the community and efforts at community engagement. The event also tested Beale's ability and gave lessons learned for their upcoming 2025 air show. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 18:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 924941
    VIRIN: 240518-F-WX919-1002
    Filename: DOD_110332625
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US

    car show
    Beale Air Force Base
    9th Reconnaissaince Wing
    Beale auto expo

