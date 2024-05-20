Beale Auto Expo Reel (no music)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/924941" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A reel made from the Beale Auto Expo for Beale Air Force Base's social media. Intended to be played over "Comin in Hot" by Andy Mineo and Lecrae through Instagram music. Beale Air Force Base held it's first Auto Expo May 18, 2024. Almost 500 vehicles were showcased alongside air craft, including the 99th Reconnaissance Squadron's iconic U-2 Dragon-Lady and the 1st Reconnaissance Squadron's T-38 Talon. The 940th Air Refueling Squadron also showcased their KC-135 Stratotanker. Over 8000 people from the local community and abroad were welcomed by the 9th Reconnaissance Wing demonstrating Beale's close relationship with the community and efforts at community engagement. The event also tested Beale's ability and gave lessons learned for their upcoming 2025 air show. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)