A reel made from the Beale Auto Expo for Beale Air Force Base's social media. Intended to be played over "Comin in Hot" by Andy Mineo and Lecrae through Instagram music. Beale Air Force Base held it's first Auto Expo May 18, 2024. Almost 500 vehicles were showcased alongside air craft, including the 99th Reconnaissance Squadron's iconic U-2 Dragon-Lady and the 1st Reconnaissance Squadron's T-38 Talon. The 940th Air Refueling Squadron also showcased their KC-135 Stratotanker. Over 8000 people from the local community and abroad were welcomed by the 9th Reconnaissance Wing demonstrating Beale's close relationship with the community and efforts at community engagement. The event also tested Beale's ability and gave lessons learned for their upcoming 2025 air show. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 18:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|924941
|VIRIN:
|240518-F-WX919-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110332625
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Beale Auto Expo Reel (no music), by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT