Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Moody AFB MOA Town Hall

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VALDOSTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer      

    23rd Wing

    Moody Air Force Base held an informative Town Hall meeting at the historic Lowndes County Courthouse in Valdosta, Georgia, May 22, 2024, to discuss the upcoming changes to the Military Operations Area set to take effect on July 11, 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 15:00
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 924905
    VIRIN: 240523-F-EQ901-1001
    Filename: DOD_110331917
    Length: 00:50:23
    Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moody AFB MOA Town Hall, by TSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT