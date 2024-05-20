Moody Air Force Base held an informative Town Hall meeting at the historic Lowndes County Courthouse in Valdosta, Georgia, May 22, 2024, to discuss the upcoming changes to the Military Operations Area set to take effect on July 11, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 15:00
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|924905
|VIRIN:
|240523-F-EQ901-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110331917
|Length:
|00:50:23
|Location:
|VALDOSTA, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Moody AFB MOA Town Hall, by TSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT