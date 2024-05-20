Flags In 2024 B-Roll - Arlington National Cemetery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/924902" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) place U.S. flags at gravesites in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., May 23, 2024. This was the 76th anniversary of Flags In where over 1,500 service members placed more than 260,000 flags at every gravesite and niche column at Arlington National Cemetery.