    Flags In 2024 B-Roll - Arlington National Cemetery

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Video by Daryl Vaca 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) place U.S. flags at gravesites in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., May 23, 2024. This was the 76th anniversary of Flags In where over 1,500 service members placed more than 260,000 flags at every gravesite and niche column at Arlington National Cemetery.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 14:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924902
    VIRIN: 240523-A-YL265-2039
    Filename: DOD_110331758
    Length: 00:16:41
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flags In 2024 B-Roll - Arlington National Cemetery, by Daryl Vaca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Arlington National Cemetery
    Army
    Old Guard
    Flags In

