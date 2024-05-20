Flags In 2024 B-Roll - Arlington National Cemetery

Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) place U.S. flags at gravesites in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., May 23, 2024. This was the 76th anniversary of Flags In where over 1,500 service members placed more than 260,000 flags at every gravesite and niche column at Arlington National Cemetery.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 14:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924902
|VIRIN:
|240523-A-YL265-2039
|Filename:
|DOD_110331758
|Length:
|00:16:41
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
