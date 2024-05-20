Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Andrews observes Memorial Day

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Matthew John Braman 

    316th Wing

    Joint Base Andrews, Md., remembers our nation's fallen service members May 23, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Matthew-John Braman)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 14:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924892
    VIRIN: 240523-F-VY285-1001
    Filename: DOD_110331576
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US

    This work, Joint Base Andrews observes Memorial Day, by SrA Matthew John Braman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Remembrance
    Memorial Day
    Sacrifice
    JBA

