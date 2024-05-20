Incentive Flight with YN2 EVANS and POLAR takeoff in a F-16B NAWDC "Strike" Aggressor
NAS Fallon, NAWDC May 22nd, 2024
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 13:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|924886
|VIRIN:
|240522-D-KF756-2229
|Filename:
|DOD_110331493
|Length:
|00:18:30
|Location:
|FALLON, NV, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Incentive Flight YN2 EVANS, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT