    117th Air Refueling Wing refuel Romanian fighter jets

    BUCHAREST, ROMANIA

    05.23.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler 

    National Guard Bureau

    Alabama Air National Guard’s KC-135 Stratotanker aircrew, fly and refuel Romanian Air Force F-16 fighter jets as a part of a joint training mission through the State Partnership Program, Bucharest, Romania, May 15, 2024. Joint training is critical to maintaining air superiority alongside NATO allies and increases operational capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn; Edited by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 13:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 924879
    VIRIN: 240523-Z-IC909-3086
    Filename: DOD_110331231
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: BUCHAREST, RO

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    National Guard Bureau

    TAGS

    ANG
    State Partnership Program
    Alabama ANG
    117th FW

