117th Air Refueling Wing refuel Romanian fighter jets

Alabama Air National Guard’s KC-135 Stratotanker aircrew, fly and refuel Romanian Air Force F-16 fighter jets as a part of a joint training mission through the State Partnership Program, Bucharest, Romania, May 15, 2024. Joint training is critical to maintaining air superiority alongside NATO allies and increases operational capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn; Edited by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 13:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|924879
|VIRIN:
|240523-Z-IC909-3086
|Filename:
|DOD_110331231
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|BUCHAREST, RO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
National Guard Bureau
LEAVE A COMMENT