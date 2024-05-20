NORFOLK (May 23, 2024) - A series of slides to highlight 101 Critical Days of Summer. This video was made in Canva for use on various social media platforms. (U.S. Navy video by Melissa Wenger)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 12:55
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|924874
|VIRIN:
|240501-N-RR352-6862
|Filename:
|DOD_110331113
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 101 CDOS Announcement Video, by Melissa Wenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT