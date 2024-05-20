Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    101 CDOS Announcement Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Video by Melissa Wenger 

    Naval Safety Command

    NORFOLK (May 23, 2024) - A series of slides to highlight 101 Critical Days of Summer. This video was made in Canva for use on various social media platforms. (U.S. Navy video by Melissa Wenger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 12:55
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 924874
    VIRIN: 240501-N-RR352-6862
    Filename: DOD_110331113
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101 CDOS Announcement Video, by Melissa Wenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Safety
    NAVSAFECOM
    101 CDOS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT