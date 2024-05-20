Meet Francesca Karoui, DLA Distribution San Diego. Francesca is a dedicated Distribution Process Worker. She is part Samoan and says breaking bread with family is part of the Samoan culture. What brings Francesca great joy is cooking for and with her family. Delicious food can certainly bring happiness. For more information about DLA, visit: www.dla.mil
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 12:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|924872
|VIRIN:
|240523-D-LU733-3530
|PIN:
|505848-I
|Filename:
|DOD_110331088
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces of DLA: Francesca Karoui, DLA Distribution San Diego (emblem, closed caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
