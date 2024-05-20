Construction Begins at Erie Harbor North Pier

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, begins construction at the Erie Harbor North Pier, replacing and repairing over 1,000 linear feet of the pier with steel sheet pile and concrete caps, Presque Isle, Pennsylvania, May 7, 2024. The harbor, part of the Great Lakes Navigation System, is vital to the economy as it brings in over 700,000 tons of cargo on average each year. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)