Construction Begins at Erie Harbor North Pier

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, begins construction at the Erie Harbor North Pier, replacing and repairing over 1,000 linear feet of the pier with steel sheet pile and concrete caps, Presque Isle, Pennsylvania, May 7, 2024. The harbor, part of the Great Lakes Navigation System, is vital to the economy as it brings in over 700,000 tons of cargo on average each year. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 12:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|924847
|VIRIN:
|240522-A-MC713-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110330896
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|ERIE, PA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
