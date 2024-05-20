Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Construction Begins at Erie Harbor North Pier

    ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2024

    Video by Ryan Campbell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, begins construction at the Erie Harbor North Pier, replacing and repairing over 1,000 linear feet of the pier with steel sheet pile and concrete caps, Presque Isle, Pennsylvania, May 7, 2024. The harbor, part of the Great Lakes Navigation System, is vital to the economy as it brings in over 700,000 tons of cargo on average each year. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 12:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 924847
    VIRIN: 240522-A-MC713-1001
    Filename: DOD_110330896
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: ERIE, PA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Construction Begins at Erie Harbor North Pier, by Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Great Lakes
    Buffalo District
    Presque Isle
    Erie Harbor

