Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month - 1LT Alana Larcombe

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebrates the important contributions of individuals of Asian and Pacific Islander descent to the nation, historically and today. The month of May was chosen for this commemoration because it marks the anniversary of the arrival of the first Japanese immigrants to America on May 7, 1843, and the completion of the transcontinental railroad by predominantly Chinese laborers on May 10, 1869.



Meet 1LT Alana Larcombe, a Field Artillery Officer stationed at Fort Sill, Okla. in 3-13th FA Battalion. Her family hails from Thailand, and she joined the U.S. Army to celebrate her heritage and learn about others' cultures.