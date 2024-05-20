Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month - 1LT Alana Larcombe

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Video by Edward Muniz 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebrates the important contributions of individuals of Asian and Pacific Islander descent to the nation, historically and today. The month of May was chosen for this commemoration because it marks the anniversary of the arrival of the first Japanese immigrants to America on May 7, 1843, and the completion of the transcontinental railroad by predominantly Chinese laborers on May 10, 1869.

    Meet 1LT Alana Larcombe, a Field Artillery Officer stationed at Fort Sill, Okla. in 3-13th FA Battalion. Her family hails from Thailand, and she joined the U.S. Army to celebrate her heritage and learn about others' cultures.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 11:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924845
    VIRIN: 240523-D-NR812-6844
    PIN: 01
    Filename: DOD_110330874
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month - 1LT Alana Larcombe, by Edward Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Officer
    Fort Sill
    Thailand
    Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
    Fires Center of Excellence
    AAPIHM

