    Wet Gap Crossing on a full span in an LMTV

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    05.15.2024

    Video by Sgt. Tamie Norris 

    205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    This video shows how a 4th Squadron, 10th Cavalry Regiment, 3d Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division LMTV crosses a lake on improved ribbon bridge built by US Army Engineers near Drawskow Pomorski, Poland, May, 15, 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Sgt. Tamie Norris)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 10:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924841
    VIRIN: 240515-A-KJ355-3512
    Filename: DOD_110330766
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wet Gap Crossing on a full span in an LMTV, by SGT Tamie Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Improved Ribbon Bridge
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    Immediate Response 24

