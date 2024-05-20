This video shows how a 4th Squadron, 10th Cavalry Regiment, 3d Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division LMTV crosses a lake on improved ribbon bridge built by US Army Engineers near Drawskow Pomorski, Poland, May, 15, 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Sgt. Tamie Norris)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 10:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924841
|VIRIN:
|240515-A-KJ355-3512
|Filename:
|DOD_110330766
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Wet Gap Crossing on a full span in an LMTV, by SGT Tamie Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
