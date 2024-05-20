Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wash. National Guard Camp Rilea Timelapse

    CAMP RILEA, OR, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael Stewart 

    141st Air Refueling Wing

    The Washington National Guard setup their footprint for a Homeland Response Force training exercise in Camp Rilea, Oregon, April 23, 2024.

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 11:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924836
    VIRIN: 240424-F-YL918-4094
    Filename: DOD_110330735
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: CAMP RILEA, OR, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Routine

    TAGS

    Washington National Guard
    Camp Rilea
    HRF
    141 ARW
    SYCTE

