    Army Reserve division hosts Yellow Ribbon event in nation's capital

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Video by Sgt. Salvatore Ottaviano 

    99th Readiness Division

    The U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division hosted a Yellow Ribbon event May 3-5 at The Westin Washington DC Downtown Hotel for Soldiers preparing for deployment. The Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program is a DoD-wide effort to promote the well-being of Army Reserve and National Guard members, their families, and communities by connecting them with resources throughout the deployment cycle. Through Yellow Ribbon events, Soldiers and loved ones connect with local resources before and after deployments.

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 11:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 924835
    VIRIN: 240523-A-FZ134-1953
    Filename: DOD_110330733
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve division hosts Yellow Ribbon event in nation's capital, by SGT Salvatore Ottaviano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program
    Yellow ribbon
    Army Reserve
    99th Readiness Division
    99th RD
    April Millington

