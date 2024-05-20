Army Reserve division hosts Yellow Ribbon event in nation's capital

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division hosted a Yellow Ribbon event May 3-5 at The Westin Washington DC Downtown Hotel for Soldiers preparing for deployment. The Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program is a DoD-wide effort to promote the well-being of Army Reserve and National Guard members, their families, and communities by connecting them with resources throughout the deployment cycle. Through Yellow Ribbon events, Soldiers and loved ones connect with local resources before and after deployments.