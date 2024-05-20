The U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division hosted a Yellow Ribbon event May 3-5 at The Westin Washington DC Downtown Hotel for Soldiers preparing for deployment. The Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program is a DoD-wide effort to promote the well-being of Army Reserve and National Guard members, their families, and communities by connecting them with resources throughout the deployment cycle. Through Yellow Ribbon events, Soldiers and loved ones connect with local resources before and after deployments.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 11:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|924835
|VIRIN:
|240523-A-FZ134-1953
|Filename:
|DOD_110330733
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve division hosts Yellow Ribbon event in nation's capital, by SGT Salvatore Ottaviano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT