Washington National Guard Search and Extraction Training Exercise at Camp Rilea, Oregon.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 11:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|924834
|VIRIN:
|240424-F-YL918-6133
|Filename:
|DOD_110330702
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|CAMP RILEA, OR, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Wash National Guard Search and Extraction, by MSgt Michael Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Routine
LEAVE A COMMENT