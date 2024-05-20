Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    449 AEG Rescue training at Grand Bara

    DJIBOUTI

    05.22.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron conduct static line training jumps with a Side by Vehicle (SXV) out of a U.S Air Force C-130H assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron at Grand Bara, Djibouti, May 22, 2024. Both part of the 449th Air Expeditionary Group, the 75th EAS supports the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron which serves as the task force responsible for conducting personnel recovery operations in East Africa. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 07:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924802
    VIRIN: 240522-F-TK834-3501
    Filename: DOD_110330244
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: DJ

    AFRICOM
    USAF
    82nd ERQS
    449 AEG
    75th EAS
    SXV

