U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron conduct static line training jumps with a Side by Vehicle (SXV) out of a U.S Air Force C-130H assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron at Grand Bara, Djibouti, May 22, 2024. Both part of the 449th Air Expeditionary Group, the 75th EAS supports the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron which serves as the task force responsible for conducting personnel recovery operations in East Africa. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 07:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924802
|VIRIN:
|240522-F-TK834-3501
|Filename:
|DOD_110330244
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|DJ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 449 AEG Rescue training at Grand Bara, by SrA Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT