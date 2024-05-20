449 AEG Rescue training at Grand Bara

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/924802" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron conduct static line training jumps with a Side by Vehicle (SXV) out of a U.S Air Force C-130H assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron at Grand Bara, Djibouti, May 22, 2024. Both part of the 449th Air Expeditionary Group, the 75th EAS supports the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron which serves as the task force responsible for conducting personnel recovery operations in East Africa. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)