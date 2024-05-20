2nd Cavalry Regiment Happy Birthday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/924781" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Col. Robert S. McChrystal, commander of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, leads the regiment in singing ‘Happy Birthday’ and conducting a three-mile run to kick off Dragoon Week at Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, May 21, 2024. Dragoon Week is a week-long celebration of the regiment’s birthday, consisting of sports-related competition and camaraderie-building exercises. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment was started in 1836 and is the U.S. Army’s longest active serving cavalry regiment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Andrew Clark)