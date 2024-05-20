U.S. Army Col. Robert S. McChrystal, commander of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, leads the regiment in singing ‘Happy Birthday’ and conducting a three-mile run to kick off Dragoon Week at Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, May 21, 2024. Dragoon Week is a week-long celebration of the regiment’s birthday, consisting of sports-related competition and camaraderie-building exercises. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment was started in 1836 and is the U.S. Army’s longest active serving cavalry regiment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Andrew Clark)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 04:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|924781
|VIRIN:
|240522-A-TQ927-1390
|Filename:
|DOD_110329921
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|VILSECK, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Happy Birthday, by SPC Andrew Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT