    2nd Cavalry Regiment Happy Birthday

    VILSECK, GERMANY

    05.21.2024

    Video by Spc. Andrew Clark 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Col. Robert S. McChrystal, commander of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, leads the regiment in singing ‘Happy Birthday’ and conducting a three-mile run to kick off Dragoon Week at Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, May 21, 2024. Dragoon Week is a week-long celebration of the regiment’s birthday, consisting of sports-related competition and camaraderie-building exercises. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment was started in 1836 and is the U.S. Army’s longest active serving cavalry regiment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Andrew Clark)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924781
    VIRIN: 240522-A-TQ927-1390
    Filename: DOD_110329921
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: VILSECK, DE

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    2CR
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    Dragoon Week

