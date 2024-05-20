Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd LCT participates in LZR Cobra with Philippine Marines

    CAMP CAPE BOJEADOR, PHILIPPINES

    05.19.2024

    Video by Cpl. Eric Huynh and Cpl. Malia Sparks

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and Philippine Marines with Marine Battalion Landing Team 8, participate in LZR Cobra during the Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum at Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines, May 20-21, 2024. LZR Cobra is a bilateral command post exercise between the U.S. Marines with 3rd MLR and the Philippine Marines with the Coastal Defense Regiment and 4th Marine Brigade aimed at enhancing interoperability, refining tactics, techniques, and procedures, and assisting the combined and joint forces with coastal defense and maritime domain awareness in Northern Luzon. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Malia Sparks and Cpl. Eric Huynh)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 05:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924778
    VIRIN: 240520-M-MI096-2001
    Filename: DOD_110329892
    Length: 00:04:35
    Location: CAMP CAPE BOJEADOR, PH

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 3rd LCT participates in LZR Cobra with Philippine Marines, by Cpl Eric Huynh and Cpl Malia Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACDC
    PMC
    3rd MLR
    3rd LCT
    Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum
    LZR Cobra

