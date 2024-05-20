Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LT Hanna Abel Says Go Twins From Jordan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZARQA, JORDAN

    04.23.2024

    Video by Paul Harris 

    Area Support Group - Jordan

    Shout out from LT Hanna Abel stationed at Area Support Group Jordan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 03:16
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 924766
    VIRIN: 240423-O-JX514-4017
    PIN: 240423-A
    Filename: DOD_110329771
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: ZARQA, JO
    Hometown: MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LT Hanna Abel Says Go Twins From Jordan, by Paul Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sports

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT