Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arnn students gain insight into broad field of knowledge at STEAM Symposium

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.22.2024

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Students at Arnn Elementary School recently attended a symposium focused on the subjects of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics, or STEAM, to gain insight into a broad range of knowledge and possibly increase their interest in the respective fields.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 02:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 924762
    VIRIN: 240522-A-MS361-2035
    Filename: DOD_110329679
    Length: 00:03:51
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arnn students gain insight into broad field of knowledge at STEAM Symposium, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    STEAM
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    USAG Japan
    Arnn elementary school

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT