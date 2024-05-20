Students at Arnn Elementary School recently attended a symposium focused on the subjects of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics, or STEAM, to gain insight into a broad range of knowledge and possibly increase their interest in the respective fields.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 02:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|924762
|VIRIN:
|240522-A-MS361-2035
|Filename:
|DOD_110329679
|Length:
|00:03:51
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Arnn students gain insight into broad field of knowledge at STEAM Symposium, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT