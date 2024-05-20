Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Cross Blood Drive

    JAPAN

    05.22.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Esposito 

    AFN Sasebo

    The Red Cross Society held a blood drive at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo on May 22nd. Donating blood is a way for Sailors to give back to their communities by helping sick and injured people in need. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 00:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924756
    VIRIN: 240522-N-BD352-1001
    Filename: DOD_110329559
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Medical
    Sasebo
    CFAS
    Charity

