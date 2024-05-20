Eighth Army Command Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The United States is a Pacific nation, with our country's political, economic and security interests ever connected to this dynamic region. On duty in the Asia-Pacific since 1944, Eighth Army's enduring presence has long signaled U.S. resolve to support our regional allies and deterrence to potential adversaries.



Readiness is a top priority in Eighth Army. We must not forget that Korea is not at peace, and Eighth Army remains prepared to "Fight Tonight.” This means we train while maintaining our equipment readiness to the high standards of the U.S. Army. We enhance our Readiness through rotational forces, new capabilities, and innovative ways to fight in this complex environment.