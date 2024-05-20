Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force – Fleet Week New York conduct liberty formation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force - Fleet Week New York (FWNY) receive a liberty brief before being released for FWNY 2024, May 22, 2024. FWNY, now in its 36th year, is a time-honored celebration of the sea services that brings the citizens of New York City and the surrounding tri-state area together with Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen. Throughout the week, participants can tour ships, experience military static displays, and see drill and musical performances that showcase the expertise, excellence, and patriotism of America’s maritime services.