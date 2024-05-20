U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force - Fleet Week New York (FWNY) receive a liberty brief before being released for FWNY 2024, May 22, 2024. FWNY, now in its 36th year, is a time-honored celebration of the sea services that brings the citizens of New York City and the surrounding tri-state area together with Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen. Throughout the week, participants can tour ships, experience military static displays, and see drill and musical performances that showcase the expertise, excellence, and patriotism of America’s maritime services.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 20:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924737
|VIRIN:
|240522-M-QJ964-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110329302
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force – Fleet Week New York conduct liberty formation, by LCpl Madisyn Paschal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT