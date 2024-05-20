Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues overdue boater near Vermillion Bay, La.

    VERMILLION BAY, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter air crew rescue a boater after his vessel ran aground in the vicinity of Vermillion Bay, Louisiana, May 22, 2024. The boater had no medical concerns and was brought to his vehicle in Cypremort Point, Louisiana. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 20:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924733
    VIRIN: 240522-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_110329254
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: VERMILLION BAY, LA, US

    Nola
    Rescue
    Jayhawk
    Aground
    Overdue
    Cypremort

