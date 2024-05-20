Coast Guard rescues overdue boater near Vermillion Bay, La.

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter air crew rescue a boater after his vessel ran aground in the vicinity of Vermillion Bay, Louisiana, May 22, 2024. The boater had no medical concerns and was brought to his vehicle in Cypremort Point, Louisiana. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 20:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924733
|VIRIN:
|240522-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110329254
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|VERMILLION BAY, LA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT