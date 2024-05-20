Coast Guard rescues overdue boater near Vermillion Bay, La.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter air crew rescue a boater after his vessel ran aground in the vicinity of Vermillion Bay, Louisiana, May 22, 2024. The boater had no medical concerns and was brought to his vehicle in Cypremort Point, Louisiana. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)