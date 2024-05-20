Marine Minute: 19-24 (AFN Version)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to Maritime Reconnaissance Platoon, Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Philippine Marines assigned to Marine Corps Attack Boat Battalion conduct a combined maritime domain awareness exercise during Archipelagic Costal Defense Continuum off the coast of Palawan, Philippines, May 19, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. The Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard make their way to the winner's circle to present the Colors during Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, May 18, 2024. MCG conducted a cross-country journey from Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, to the National Capital Region for the first time in over a decade to participate in Preakness, the National Memorial Day Parade and a series of additional events designed to uphold the Marine Corps’ prominence, promote the Marine Corps’ only Mounted Color Guard asset and support recruiting nationwide. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Diana Salgado)