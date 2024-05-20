Charlotte Motor Speedway's Executive Vice President and General Manager, Greg Walter, and staff speak on the significance of NASCAR’s historic Coca-Cola 600, which has been held on Memorial Day weekend for 65 years, Charlotte, N.C. This video contains b-roll courtesy of Charlotte Motor Speedway. (DoD video by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Reina J. Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 18:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|924717
|VIRIN:
|240522-D-LM581-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110329068
|Length:
|00:04:19
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Coca-Cola 600: A Charlotte Tradition, by PO1 Reina Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
