Women, Peace, and Security Team Building Challenge at TRADEWINDS 24

Participants from the U.S., Barbados, Bahamas, Belize, Dominican Republic, France, Jamaica, and Mexico militaries participate in the Women, Peace and Security team building challenge at Paragon Base in Christ Church, Barbados, during TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24), May 11, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Myenn LaMotta)