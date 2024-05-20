Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Marine Corps Historic Half Highlight Reel

    FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2024

    Video by Pfc. Erick Reyes 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Runners participate in the 49th Marine Corps Historic Half in Fredericksburg, VA, on May 19, 2024. The historic half is a 13.1 mile race that generates community goodwill, fosters public relations, and increases the advocacy for individual health while emphasizing the Marine Corps warrior ethos. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Erick Reyes)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 15:31
    Location: FREDERICKSBURG, VA, US

    This work, 2024 Marine Corps Historic Half Highlight Reel, by PFC Erick Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fredericksburg
    MCM
    Marine Corps Historic Half Marathon
    Marine Corps Historic Half

