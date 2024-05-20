2024 Marine Corps Historic Half Highlight Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Runners participate in the 49th Marine Corps Historic Half in Fredericksburg, VA, on May 19, 2024. The historic half is a 13.1 mile race that generates community goodwill, fosters public relations, and increases the advocacy for individual health while emphasizing the Marine Corps warrior ethos. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Erick Reyes)