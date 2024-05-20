Nurses of Vietnam - The Women of Vietnam

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Three nurses recount their experiences during the Vietnam War, stationed both on land and sea. From deployment to the lasting bonds they created, these women tell a story of heroism, perservierence, and lifelong friendship.



Interview Courtesy of the Library of Congress:



Lt Col Frances Liberty:

https://www.loc.gov/item/afc2001001.02548/



LCDR Sharolyn Walcutt:

https://www.loc.gov/item/afc2001001.02856/



LCDR Vila J. Hovis:

https://www.loc.gov/item/afc2001001.117574/