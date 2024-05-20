Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nurses of Vietnam - The Women of Vietnam

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Video by Sean Metzger 

    Defense Health Agency

    Three nurses recount their experiences during the Vietnam War, stationed both on land and sea. From deployment to the lasting bonds they created, these women tell a story of heroism, perservierence, and lifelong friendship.

    Interview Courtesy of the Library of Congress:

    Lt Col Frances Liberty:
    https://www.loc.gov/item/afc2001001.02548/

    LCDR Sharolyn Walcutt:
    https://www.loc.gov/item/afc2001001.02856/

    LCDR Vila J. Hovis:
    https://www.loc.gov/item/afc2001001.117574/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 14:18
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 924655
    VIRIN: 240522-O-VJ360-1906
    Filename: DOD_110327817
    Length: 00:05:42
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nurses of Vietnam - The Women of Vietnam, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medical
    nurse
    history
    Vietnam
    Cam Ranh Bay
    repose

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT