Demopolis Lock Reopening

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/924646" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District started working on the Demopolis Lock and Dam after a concrete breach occurred on Jan. 16, 2024, in Demopolis, Alabama. The Mobile District reopened the Lock on May 16, 2024, exactly four months after the breach occurred. The Demopolis Lock and Dam is located on the Tombigbee River, facilitating navigation and controlling water levels. Anthony Perkins, Mobile District's Operations Project manager, discusses the timeline, teamwork, and challenges of repairing the damaged concrete.