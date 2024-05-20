Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Demopolis Lock Reopening

    DEMOPOLIS, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Video by Rydell Tomas and Dalton Yoder

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District started working on the Demopolis Lock and Dam after a concrete breach occurred on Jan. 16, 2024, in Demopolis, Alabama. The Mobile District reopened the Lock on May 16, 2024, exactly four months after the breach occurred. The Demopolis Lock and Dam is located on the Tombigbee River, facilitating navigation and controlling water levels. Anthony Perkins, Mobile District's Operations Project manager, discusses the timeline, teamwork, and challenges of repairing the damaged concrete.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 13:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 924646
    VIRIN: 240522-A-EV896-1001
    Filename: DOD_110327515
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: DEMOPOLIS, AL, US

    Demopolis
    South Atlantic Division
    Mobile Distirct
    MobileDelivers
    AtlantaCorps
    U.S. Army Corp of Engineers

