Demopolis Lock Reopening

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District started working on the Demopolis Lock and Dam after a concrete breach occurred on Jan. 16, 2024, in Demopolis, Alabama. The Mobile District reopened the Lock on May 16, 2024, exactly four months after the breach occurred. The Demopolis Lock and Dam is located on the Tombigbee River, facilitating navigation and controlling water levels. Anthony Perkins, Mobile District's Operations Project manager, discusses the timeline, teamwork, and challenges of repairing the damaged concrete.
|05.21.2024
|05.22.2024 13:45
|Package
|924646
|240522-A-EV896-1001
|DOD_110327515
|00:03:16
|DEMOPOLIS, AL, US
|0
|0
