Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nurses of Vietnam - Liberty's Rosary Beads

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Video by Sean Metzger 

    Defense Health Agency

    Lt Col Frances Liberty, with the US Army Nurses Corps, recounts the heartwarming story of a soldier she cared for during the Vietnam War, the lasting impression they made on each other, and the keepsake he recieved from her, an item which he still holds dear to this day.

    Interviews courtesy of the Library of Congress:
    https://www.loc.gov/item/afc2001001.02548/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 14:18
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 924642
    VIRIN: 240522-O-VJ360-4491
    Filename: DOD_110327480
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nurses of Vietnam - Liberty's Rosary Beads, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    nurse
    rosary
    story
    vietnam
    medic
    Frances Liberty

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT