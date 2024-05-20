Nurses of Vietnam - Liberty's Rosary Beads

Lt Col Frances Liberty, with the US Army Nurses Corps, recounts the heartwarming story of a soldier she cared for during the Vietnam War, the lasting impression they made on each other, and the keepsake he recieved from her, an item which he still holds dear to this day.
Interviews courtesy of the Library of Congress:
https://www.loc.gov/item/afc2001001.02548/
