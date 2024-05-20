Nurses of Vietnam - Liberty's Rosary Beads

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt Col Frances Liberty, with the US Army Nurses Corps, recounts the heartwarming story of a soldier she cared for during the Vietnam War, the lasting impression they made on each other, and the keepsake he recieved from her, an item which he still holds dear to this day.



Interviews courtesy of the Library of Congress:

https://www.loc.gov/item/afc2001001.02548/