    Eager Lion 2024 Sniper Zeroing B-Roll

    JORDAN

    05.13.2024

    Video by Spc. Tyler Becker 

    Task Force Spartan

    Jordanian Armed Forces, U.S. Army Task Force Reaper, U.K. Army The Royal Gurkha Rifles,
    and Italian Armed Forces sniper teams participate in a sniper competition during the 11th
    iteration of Eager Lion at Training Area 5, Jordan, May 13, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a
    multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan,
    designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and
    considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces.
    Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-
    region. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Tyler Becker)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 13:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924622
    VIRIN: 240513-A-OO172-1905
    Filename: DOD_110327189
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: JO

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Eager Lion 2024 Sniper Zeroing B-Roll, by SPC Tyler Becker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    sniper
    USARCENT
    EL24
    Eager Lion 2024
    EagerLion2024

