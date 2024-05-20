Jordanian Armed Forces, U.S. Army Task Force Reaper, U.K. Army The Royal Gurkha Rifles,
and Italian Armed Forces sniper teams participate in a sniper competition during the 11th
iteration of Eager Lion at Training Area 5, Jordan, May 13, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a
multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan,
designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and
considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces.
Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-
region. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Tyler Becker)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 13:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924622
|VIRIN:
|240513-A-OO172-1905
|Filename:
|DOD_110327189
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|JO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Eager Lion 2024 Sniper Zeroing B-Roll, by SPC Tyler Becker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT