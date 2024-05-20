Eager Lion 2024 Sniper Zeroing B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/924622" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Jordanian Armed Forces, U.S. Army Task Force Reaper, U.K. Army The Royal Gurkha Rifles,

and Italian Armed Forces sniper teams participate in a sniper competition during the 11th

iteration of Eager Lion at Training Area 5, Jordan, May 13, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a

multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan,

designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and

considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces.

Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-

region. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Tyler Becker)