Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    101 Critical Days of Summer 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Taryn Onyon 

    Air Combat Command

    Col. Joseph Augustine, ACC Director of Safety, announces his safety priorities for 2024's 101 Critical Days of Summer.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 10:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924610
    VIRIN: 240515-F-NN513-9955
    Filename: DOD_110326899
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101 Critical Days of Summer 2024, by SrA Taryn Onyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Safety Office
    101 Critical Days of Summer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT