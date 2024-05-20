Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    How to build your hurricane kit!

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits, 81st Training Wing public affairs specialist, gives a tutorial on the types of items needed to build a hurricane kit on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 30, 2024. This video was created to share hurricane safety information ahead of the Atlantic hurricane season. In the face of a hurricane, having a well-prepared kit can make a difference in an individual’s safety. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 09:41
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 924604
    VIRIN: 240507-F-IE886-1001
    Filename: DOD_110326796
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How to build your hurricane kit!, by A1C Devyn Waits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Disaster Preparedness
    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Training Wing
    Hurricane Season

