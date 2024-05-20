How to build your hurricane kit!

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits, 81st Training Wing public affairs specialist, gives a tutorial on the types of items needed to build a hurricane kit on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 30, 2024. This video was created to share hurricane safety information ahead of the Atlantic hurricane season. In the face of a hurricane, having a well-prepared kit can make a difference in an individual’s safety. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 09:41
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|924604
|VIRIN:
|240507-F-IE886-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110326796
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Preparing to be prepared: How to build a hurricane kit
