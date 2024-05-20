U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Indonesian Marines assigned to 9th Infantry Battalion, 4th Marine Brigade, shoot on a live-fire range at 9th Infantry Battalion Headquarters, Bandar Lampung, Indonesia, during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 24, May 16, 2024. CARAT Indonesia 2024 is a bilateral exercise that is designed to promote regional security cooperation and enhance maritime interoperability, which coincides with 75 years of diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Indonesia. In its 30th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises that enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 06:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924596
|VIRIN:
|240516-M-PO838-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110326465
|Length:
|00:00:00
|Location:
|LAMPUNG, ID
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CARAT Indonesia 24 B-Roll: 15th MEU, IDMC Conduct Live-Fire Range, by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT