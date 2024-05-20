Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CARAT Indonesia 24 B-Roll: 15th MEU, IDMC Conduct Live-Fire Range

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LAMPUNG, INDONESIA

    05.16.2024

    Video by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Indonesian Marines assigned to 9th Infantry Battalion, 4th Marine Brigade, shoot on a live-fire range at 9th Infantry Battalion Headquarters, Bandar Lampung, Indonesia, during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 24, May 16, 2024. CARAT Indonesia 2024 is a bilateral exercise that is designed to promote regional security cooperation and enhance maritime interoperability, which coincides with 75 years of diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Indonesia. In its 30th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises that enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 06:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924596
    VIRIN: 240516-M-PO838-3001
    Filename: DOD_110326465
    Length: 00:00:00
    Location: LAMPUNG, ID

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CARAT Indonesia 24 B-Roll: 15th MEU, IDMC Conduct Live-Fire Range, by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CARAT
    Indonesia
    Partnership
    M27
    CARAT24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT