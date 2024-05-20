Titan Tuesday: Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval, 39th Air Base Wing public affairs journeyman, shares details about himself for Titan Tuesday at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 16, 2024. Sandoval was recognized for his work in leading public affairs support for six wing initiatives and receiving three higher headquarters photojournalism awards. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)