    Titan Tuesday: Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    05.16.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval, 39th Air Base Wing public affairs journeyman, shares details about himself for Titan Tuesday at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 16, 2024. Sandoval was recognized for his work in leading public affairs support for six wing initiatives and receiving three higher headquarters photojournalism awards. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 04:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 924581
    VIRIN: 240516-F-TO537-1774
    Filename: DOD_110326334
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Quality of life
    39 ABW
    Incirlik AB
    Türkiye

