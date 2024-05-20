U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval, 39th Air Base Wing public affairs journeyman, shares details about himself for Titan Tuesday at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 16, 2024. Sandoval was recognized for his work in leading public affairs support for six wing initiatives and receiving three higher headquarters photojournalism awards. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 04:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|924581
|VIRIN:
|240516-F-TO537-1774
|Filename:
|DOD_110326334
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Titan Tuesday: Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval, by SrA Renan Arredondo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
