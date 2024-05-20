Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-91 CAV, 173rd Airborne Brigade airborne operation

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.16.2024

    Video by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers with 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct buddy rigging and jumpmaster personnel inspection prior to an airborne operation at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 16, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 01:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924580
    VIRIN: 240516-A-BS310-6000
    Filename: DOD_110326332
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE

    paratroopers
    airborne
    USArmy
    SkySoldiers
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF

