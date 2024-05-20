Camp Humphreys holds Joint Wayne Day

Jane Wayne Day (JWD) is an exclusive occasion for Marine spouses to actively participate in and gain experience with tactical training regularly undertaken by their loved ones. On 3 May 2024, MARFORK conducted a Joint JWD aboard Camp Humphreys in order to familiarize spouses with jobs routinely performed by their Marines and to build camaraderie within the US and Republic of Korea (ROK) alliance.
