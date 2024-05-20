Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Humphreys holds Joint Wayne Day

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.03.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Jane Wayne Day (JWD) is an exclusive occasion for Marine spouses to actively participate in and gain experience with tactical training regularly undertaken by their loved ones. On 3 May 2024, MARFORK conducted a Joint JWD aboard Camp Humphreys in order to familiarize spouses with jobs routinely performed by their Marines and to build camaraderie within the US and Republic of Korea (ROK) alliance.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 21:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924564
    VIRIN: 240503-A-YI736-2109
    Filename: DOD_110325969
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    This work, Camp Humphreys holds Joint Wayne Day, by SGT Jazmin Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Jane Wayne Day
    Marines
    Camp Humphreys
    MARFORK

