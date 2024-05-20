U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 24, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct the Displaced Warrior exercise at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 5-May 10, 2024. The purpose of MALS-24's Displaced Warrior exercise is to demonstrate their ability to set up power mobile maintenance facilities, assist flight operations and deliver supply support in an austere environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dezmond Browning)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 19:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|924560
|VIRIN:
|240520-M-KR392-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110325887
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Hometown:
|KAILUA, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MALS-24 Displaced Warrior, by LCpl Dezmond Browning, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT