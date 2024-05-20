MALS-24 Displaced Warrior

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 24, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct the Displaced Warrior exercise at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 5-May 10, 2024. The purpose of MALS-24's Displaced Warrior exercise is to demonstrate their ability to set up power mobile maintenance facilities, assist flight operations and deliver supply support in an austere environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dezmond Browning)