    MALS-24 Displaced Warrior

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Dezmond Browning 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 24, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct the Displaced Warrior exercise at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 5-May 10, 2024. The purpose of MALS-24's Displaced Warrior exercise is to demonstrate their ability to set up power mobile maintenance facilities, assist flight operations and deliver supply support in an austere environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dezmond Browning)

