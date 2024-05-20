3rd LAR and 1st CEB Marines conduct a live-fire demo range

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/924556" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Company B, 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, conduct a live-fire demolition at Range 114, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 16, 2024. The purpose of the demolition range was to construct, calculate standoffs, and employ bangalores to gain a foothold in any obstacle they may face in a real-world scenario. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Damian Oso)