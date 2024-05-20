U.S. Marines with Company B, 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, conduct a live-fire demolition at Range 114, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 16, 2024. The purpose of the demolition range was to construct, calculate standoffs, and employ bangalores to gain a foothold in any obstacle they may face in a real-world scenario. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Damian Oso)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 19:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924556
|VIRIN:
|240516-M-VM781-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110325853
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3rd LAR and 1st CEB Marines conduct a live-fire demo range, by LCpl Damian Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
