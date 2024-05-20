Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd LAR and 1st CEB Marines conduct a live-fire demo range

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Damian Oso 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines with Company B, 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, conduct a live-fire demolition at Range 114, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 16, 2024. The purpose of the demolition range was to construct, calculate standoffs, and employ bangalores to gain a foothold in any obstacle they may face in a real-world scenario. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Damian Oso)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 19:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924556
    VIRIN: 240516-M-VM781-1001
    Filename: DOD_110325853
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US

    This work, 3rd LAR and 1st CEB Marines conduct a live-fire demo range, by LCpl Damian Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    scouts
    crewman
    Blackfoot
    LAV-25
    USMCNews
    SOSR

