A quick clip showcasing the 355th Security Forces Squadron celebrating police week at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 13-17, 2024. Police week included a variety of physical activities and fundraising events. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 18:28
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|924555
|VIRIN:
|240521-F-AR459-4998
|Filename:
|DOD_110325801
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|AZ, US
This work, DM Police week 2024, by A1C Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
