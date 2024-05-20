Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DM Police week 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    A quick clip showcasing the 355th Security Forces Squadron celebrating police week at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 13-17, 2024. Police week included a variety of physical activities and fundraising events. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 18:28
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 924555
    VIRIN: 240521-F-AR459-4998
    Filename: DOD_110325801
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: AZ, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DM Police week 2024, by A1C Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AF
    SF
    355 SFS
    DM
    DMAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT