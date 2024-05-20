U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard presented the colors at the United States Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, Virginia, on May 20, 2024. MCG conducted a cross-country journey from Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, to the National Capital Region for the first time in over a decade to participate in Preakness, the National Memorial Day Parade and a series of additional events designed to uphold the Marine Corps’ prominence, promote the Marine Corps’ only Mounted Color Guard asset and support recruiting nationwide. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen)
This footage was filmed in Panasonic V-Log format. V-Log to Rec. 709 lut can be found on Panasonic.com. Please contact joshua.p.munsen.mil@mail.mil for any questions.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 22:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924554
|VIRIN:
|240520-M-SD553-9305
|Filename:
|DOD_110325634
|Length:
|00:07:01
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard East Coast Tour (B-Roll), by Cpl Joshua Munsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT