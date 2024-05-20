Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard East Coast Tour (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard presented the colors at the United States Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, Virginia, on May 20, 2024. MCG conducted a cross-country journey from Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, to the National Capital Region for the first time in over a decade to participate in Preakness, the National Memorial Day Parade and a series of additional events designed to uphold the Marine Corps’ prominence, promote the Marine Corps’ only Mounted Color Guard asset and support recruiting nationwide. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen)



This footage was filmed in Panasonic V-Log format. V-Log to Rec. 709 lut can be found on Panasonic.com. Please contact joshua.p.munsen.mil@mail.mil for any questions.