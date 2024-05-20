North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper tours Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina on May 21, 2024. This is Cooper’s first visit to MCB Camp Lejeune since Hurricane Florence impacted the area and the installation's extensive reconstruction efforts began. During his tour, Cooper met with senior leaders of the installation and saw first-hand improvements made to the facilities. (U.S. Marine Corps videos by Cpl. Leo Amaro)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 16:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924537
|VIRIN:
|240521-M-IF209-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110325226
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper conducts official visit of Camp Lejeune, by LCpl Leo Amaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
