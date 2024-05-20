North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper conducts official visit of Camp Lejeune

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/924537" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper tours Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina on May 21, 2024. This is Cooper’s first visit to MCB Camp Lejeune since Hurricane Florence impacted the area and the installation's extensive reconstruction efforts began. During his tour, Cooper met with senior leaders of the installation and saw first-hand improvements made to the facilities. (U.S. Marine Corps videos by Cpl. Leo Amaro)