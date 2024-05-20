Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper conducts official visit of Camp Lejeune

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Leo Amaro 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper tours Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina on May 21, 2024. This is Cooper’s first visit to MCB Camp Lejeune since Hurricane Florence impacted the area and the installation's extensive reconstruction efforts began. During his tour, Cooper met with senior leaders of the installation and saw first-hand improvements made to the facilities. (U.S. Marine Corps videos by Cpl. Leo Amaro)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 16:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924537
    VIRIN: 240521-M-IF209-1001
    Filename: DOD_110325226
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    MCIEAST
    Camp Lejeune
    Governor

