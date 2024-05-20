Recruiting, retaining, and empowering a diverse, equitable, inclusive, and highly skilled workforce remains vital to ensuring DTRA's human capital advantage. The agency will promote diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts as essential elements for building and sustaining the workforce of the future and institutionalizing cultural change throughout the agency.
Deter. Prevent. Prevail. These keywords express our strategic priorities to deter strategic attacks against the United States and our allies; prevent, reduce, and counter WMD and emerging threats; and prevail against WMD-armed adversaries in crisis and
conflict.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 15:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|924533
|VIRIN:
|240501-D-BA011-4971
|Filename:
|DOD_110325195
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DTRA HR Recruitment, by Darnell Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT