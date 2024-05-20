DTRA HR Recruitment

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Video by Darnell Gardner 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    Recruiting, retaining, and empowering a diverse, equitable, inclusive, and highly skilled workforce remains vital to ensuring DTRA's human capital advantage. The agency will promote diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts as essential elements for building and sustaining the workforce of the future and institutionalizing cultural change throughout the agency.

    Deter. Prevent. Prevail. These keywords express our strategic priorities to deter strategic attacks against the United States and our allies; prevent, reduce, and counter WMD and emerging threats; and prevail against WMD-armed adversaries in crisis and
    conflict.

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 15:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924533
    VIRIN: 240501-D-BA011-4971
    Filename: DOD_110325195
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US

