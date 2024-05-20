Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken testifies before Senate Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs on FY25 Department of State budget request

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    U.S. Department of State           

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken testifies before the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs on the FY25 Department of State budget request on Capitol Hill.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 15:15
    Category: Briefings
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Secretary of State
    Antony Blinken

