2021 Olympian SSG Phillip Jungman Gives Happy Birthday Army Shout Out

2021 Olympian, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Phillip Jungman, gives his 'Happy Birthday Army' Shout Out. Jungman is a Caldwell, Texas native who is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter for the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's Shotgun Team stationed out of Fort Moore, Georgia.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 15:06
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|924515
|VIRIN:
|240521-A-ZG886-4522
|Filename:
|DOD_110324883
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GA, US
|Hometown:
|CALDWELL, TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
