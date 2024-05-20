Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2008 Olympic Gold Medalist, SFC Glenn Eller, Shout Out - Go Astros

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Video by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    2008 Olympic Gold Medalist, Sgt. 1st Class Glenn Eller, gives a shout out to the Houston Astros. Eller, a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's Shotgun Team stationed out of Fort Moore, Georgia, has competed in five Olympics. He is from Katy, Texas.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 14:28
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 924511
    VIRIN: 240521-A-ZG886-6504
    Filename: DOD_110324813
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US
    Hometown: KATY, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2008 Olympic Gold Medalist, SFC Glenn Eller, Shout Out - Go Astros, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

