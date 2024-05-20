Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Special Operations Team Conducts Practice Raid During Eager Lion

    AMMAN, JORDAN

    05.15.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    A combined team of Special Operations members work together to carry out a notional raid to capture a high value target during Eager Lion 2024 at King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center, Jordan, May 15, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White.)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 12:48
    Location: AMMAN, JO

    USCENTCOM
    EagerLion24

