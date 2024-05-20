Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Officials Testify on Space Defense

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    The Senate Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces subcommittee hears testimony on the Defense Department’s space activities. Testifying are: John D. Hill, deputy assistant secretary of defense for space and missile defense; Frank Calvelli, assistant secretary of the Air Force for space acquisition and integration; and Space Force Gen. Michael A. Guetlein, vice chief of space operations.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 11:37
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 924470
    Filename: DOD_110324119
    Length: 01:14:16
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Officials Testify on Space Defense, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    Defense on Demand

