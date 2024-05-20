Defense Officials Testify on Space Defense

The Senate Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces subcommittee hears testimony on the Defense Department’s space activities. Testifying are: John D. Hill, deputy assistant secretary of defense for space and missile defense; Frank Calvelli, assistant secretary of the Air Force for space acquisition and integration; and Space Force Gen. Michael A. Guetlein, vice chief of space operations.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 11:37
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|924470
|Filename:
|DOD_110324119
|Length:
|01:14:16
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
