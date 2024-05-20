From Tonga to Leadership: Col. Manu Davis's Inspiring Journey in the U.S. Army Reserve

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/924466" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Join us in celebrating Asian Pacific Islander Month with an inspiring story from Col. Manu Davis of the 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command. Born and raised in Tonga, Col. Davis shares her incredible journey from the Pacific Islands to becoming a leader in the U.S. Army. Discover how her heritage and experiences have shaped her career, values, and leadership style. Don't miss this heartfelt tribute to the strength, diversity, and cultural richness of the Asian Pacific Islander community. Subscribe to our channel for more uplifting stories and behind-the-scenes looks at the lives of our remarkable soldiers!