Join us in celebrating Asian Pacific Islander Month with an inspiring story from Col. Manu Davis of the 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command. Born and raised in Tonga, Col. Davis shares her incredible journey from the Pacific Islands to becoming a leader in the U.S. Army. Discover how her heritage and experiences have shaped her career, values, and leadership style. Don't miss this heartfelt tribute to the strength, diversity, and cultural richness of the Asian Pacific Islander community. Subscribe to our channel for more uplifting stories and behind-the-scenes looks at the lives of our remarkable soldiers!
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 11:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|924466
|VIRIN:
|240513-A-XG401-5689
|Filename:
|DOD_110324062
|Length:
|00:04:30
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, From Tonga to Leadership: Col. Manu Davis's Inspiring Journey in the U.S. Army Reserve, by SGT Leon Orange, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT