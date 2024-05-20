Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Tonga to Leadership: Col. Manu Davis's Inspiring Journey in the U.S. Army Reserve

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2024

    Video by Sgt. Leon Orange 

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Join us in celebrating Asian Pacific Islander Month with an inspiring story from Col. Manu Davis of the 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command. Born and raised in Tonga, Col. Davis shares her incredible journey from the Pacific Islands to becoming a leader in the U.S. Army. Discover how her heritage and experiences have shaped her career, values, and leadership style. Don't miss this heartfelt tribute to the strength, diversity, and cultural richness of the Asian Pacific Islander community. Subscribe to our channel for more uplifting stories and behind-the-scenes looks at the lives of our remarkable soldiers!

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 11:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924466
    VIRIN: 240513-A-XG401-5689
    Filename: DOD_110324062
    Length: 00:04:30
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Tonga to Leadership: Col. Manu Davis's Inspiring Journey in the U.S. Army Reserve, by SGT Leon Orange, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command

